tru Independence LLC Buys 7,707 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after acquiring an additional 392,471 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 740,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,690,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JAAA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
