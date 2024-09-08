Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

