Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 708,552 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708,552 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

