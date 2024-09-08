Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 580 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ARES traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.45. 981,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,791,760.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,699,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,791,760.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,699,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,815 shares of company stock worth $99,973,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

