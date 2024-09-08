Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 210,060 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 210,060 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after buying an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,193,000 after buying an additional 1,519,894 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,895,000 after buying an additional 660,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

