Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for approximately 2.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Stantec worth $28,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Stantec by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 204,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,948 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Stantec by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 940,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 43.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:STN traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 102,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

