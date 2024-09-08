Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,734. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,238 shares of company stock worth $154,690,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

