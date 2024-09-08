Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNRE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

BNRE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is 110.34%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

