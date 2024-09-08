Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.48. 457,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,634. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $543.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.