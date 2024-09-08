Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. CWM LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 10,958,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,594. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.