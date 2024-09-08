Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 1,064,629 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,629 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,624. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

