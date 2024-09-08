Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $806.79

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 806.79 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.49). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.18), with a volume of 296,227 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.46) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.46) to GBX 910 ($11.97) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.36).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 887.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 806.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,625.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

