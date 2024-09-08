Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,832 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $47,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $342.07 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

