Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Trade Desk stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 250.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

