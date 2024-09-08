Towercrest Capital Management Sells 2,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 1,943,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

