Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.