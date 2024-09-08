Towercrest Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.