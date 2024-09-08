Towercrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 695 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.65. 1,291,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,279. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

