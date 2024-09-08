Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 985 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

