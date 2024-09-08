Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $348.67 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $348.67 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,673,425,777 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

