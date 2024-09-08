TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.