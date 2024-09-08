TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of TXMD opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Further Reading
