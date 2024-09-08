theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Up 10%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 88,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
theglobe.com Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
theglobe.com Company Profile
theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.
Further Reading
