theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Up 10%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 88,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

theglobe.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

theglobe.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.