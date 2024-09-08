The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 82,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $115.62. 4,827,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

