The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,842.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.