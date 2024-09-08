The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $734.32

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.32 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 737.70 ($9.70). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.45), with a volume of 169,185 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £640.13 million, a PE ratio of 3,423.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 733.66.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

