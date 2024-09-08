Terra Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $229.49 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 691,257,021 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.