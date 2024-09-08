TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$22.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.13.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.9691551 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent purchased 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.