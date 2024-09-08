TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

