TAP Consulting LLC Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

