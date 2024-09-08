TAP Consulting LLC Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of VOO stock traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.