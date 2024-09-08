TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,602,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $263.74. 283,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

