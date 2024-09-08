TAP Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 6.53% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

