TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 77,071 Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 495,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,884. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

