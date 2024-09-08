TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $119.66. 2,389,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,126. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

