TAP Consulting LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XLSR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,109. The stock has a market cap of $505.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.