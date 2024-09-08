TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,763 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 1.72% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 81,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,367,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,331. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

