TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.63. 6,315,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

