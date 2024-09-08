TAP Consulting LLC Buys 10,955 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,247 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

