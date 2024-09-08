Susquehanna Begins Coverage on ATI (NYSE:ATI)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get ATI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $58.13 on Thursday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,855,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,944,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,273 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after acquiring an additional 866,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.