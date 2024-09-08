sUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $215,791.67 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 24,840,013 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

