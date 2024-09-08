Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Tops $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $35,650.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.60 or 0.04197242 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00042198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

