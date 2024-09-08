Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 3,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.