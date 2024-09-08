Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $8.73 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Finally, Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,160,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

