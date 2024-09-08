Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.