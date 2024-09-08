Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $67.87 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,871,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $404.47 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $416.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

