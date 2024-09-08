Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $35.92 Million in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 518,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,916,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,149,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 160,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

