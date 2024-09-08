Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $12.81 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.2% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $249.63 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

