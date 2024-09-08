Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,745,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

