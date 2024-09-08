Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5,218.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

