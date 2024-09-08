Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 18,173.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796,748 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 282.59% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $437,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 433.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 187,949 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBUX opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

