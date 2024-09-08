Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 226,466 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13,105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,596,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.